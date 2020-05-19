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Gowdy, Nunes talk Obama, Trump and the FBI's 'botched' Russia probe
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6 views • May 19, 2020
Former Congressman Trey Gowdy is joined by California Representative and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes.
Trey and Rep. Nunes discuss the origins of the Russia probe, the investigation of the Trump campaign in 2016 and media leaks that occurred while collecting intelligence. They recount how they worked together to prove the connection between Fusion GPS and the DNC and highlighted FBI maleficence against the Trump campaign.
Later, Rep. Nunes shares his thoughts on unmasking being used as a political tool and expresses his hopes for the Justice Department investigation into the Russian probe.
Trey and Rep. Nunes discuss the origins of the Russia probe, the investigation of the Trump campaign in 2016 and media leaks that occurred while collecting intelligence. They recount how they worked together to prove the connection between Fusion GPS and the DNC and highlighted FBI maleficence against the Trump campaign.
Later, Rep. Nunes shares his thoughts on unmasking being used as a political tool and expresses his hopes for the Justice Department investigation into the Russian probe.
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