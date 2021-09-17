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10,000 Haitians and Cubans mass in Del Rio, Texas, amid obvious Border Patrol stand-down orders
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40 views • September 17, 2021
By Todd Bensman on September 17, 2021
Del Rio, Texas – Thousands of mostly Haitian migrants (joined by Cubans and other nationalities) have poured entirely unopposed across the Rio Grande and occupied a massive beachhead here on the Texas side that is unparalleled in size, filth, and as an escalating management challenge to a Joe Biden administration that has so far refused to publicly acknowledge it. But this remarkable development in the border crisis will not be ignored for long as hundreds of new migrants per hour arrive, far faster than Border Patrol agents and National Guard personnel process them.
https://cis.org/Bensman/New-Beachhead-Opens-Biden-Border-Crisis
Del Rio, Texas – Thousands of mostly Haitian migrants (joined by Cubans and other nationalities) have poured entirely unopposed across the Rio Grande and occupied a massive beachhead here on the Texas side that is unparalleled in size, filth, and as an escalating management challenge to a Joe Biden administration that has so far refused to publicly acknowledge it. But this remarkable development in the border crisis will not be ignored for long as hundreds of new migrants per hour arrive, far faster than Border Patrol agents and National Guard personnel process them.
https://cis.org/Bensman/New-Beachhead-Opens-Biden-Border-Crisis
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