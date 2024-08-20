BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RT News August 20, 2024 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
101 views • 8 months ago

Aug 20, 2024


Courtesy of rt.com


Thousands of Pro-Palestinian protesters gather outside the Democratic National Convention venue in Chicago defying the party's support of Israel's war in Gaza. Biden finds himself in the cross hairs at the Democrats' big event, as House Republicans gear up for a showdown, releasing a Committee report alleging corruption and abuse of power on the part of US President. Over a decade on, Libya remembers the events of 2011 which plunged the country into chaos after a Western-led incursion removed Gaddafi from power.

Keywords
russiawarukrainert
