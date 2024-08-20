RT News August 20, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Aug 20, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Thousands of Pro-Palestinian protesters gather outside the Democratic National Convention venue in Chicago defying the party's support of Israel's war in Gaza. Biden finds himself in the cross hairs at the Democrats' big event, as House Republicans gear up for a showdown, releasing a Committee report alleging corruption and abuse of power on the part of US President. Over a decade on, Libya remembers the events of 2011 which plunged the country into chaos after a Western-led incursion removed Gaddafi from power.