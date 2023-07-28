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Mark from Toronto Truth Seekers Explains a little about the Freemasons, 6000 year old creation and KJV Bible. 2012
http://JesusGod-Pope666.Info
http://JesusGod-Pope666.Info
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91 views • July 28, 2023

Original title: the EARTH is only about 6000 years old...

I have further done some study, sadly 3 of the guys I've seen from Toronto Truth Movement seems to be into Heresy, David is denying that Christ is God in the Flesh, Philip is into oneness nonsense, and the last one I have found does not seem good either on Christian law.

Now Tom does indeed preach that Christ is God Almighty in the FLESH, although I do not know further about him and he seem to be gone from the internet, at least I can't find anything sadly. Mark which is seen in this video I sadly can't find further newer information on, but those 2 was my absolutely favourites from that group yet what they further proclaim about Christ today, I have no knowledge about. The reporter guy, PressForTruth, from that time who is still going strong has not replied to my email so that is no help either.

I hope Tom and Mark comes on again, seemed so hungry zealus for the Truth, digging deep, I would really like to hear what they are doing and how that are doing these many years later.

Anyway whatever the case, the Roman World Order is moving quick these days, don't be lead astray, the Poop is Antichrist 666, and Christ is God Almighty Jehovah sent from the heavens from God the Father.

In Truth we Trust! - Darkijah - Christ is the Way everlasting from Darkness and death.

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torontochristiantruthmarkfreemasons6000seekers
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