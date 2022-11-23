Create New Account
Alex Jones Full Show 11/22/22
Polyxena Lobkovice
Published 6 days ago

Emergency LIVE Broadcast: UN Pushes New Round of Lockdowns, Biometric Tyranny as World Awakens to Globalist War in Ukraine – Tuesday FULL SHOW 11/22/22

The Great Awakening is NOW LIVE! Listeners and viewers LIKE YOU have thwarted establishment censors by watching and sharing links just like this! Today’s show is LOADED with special guests & exclusive intel on the war in Ukraine, the UN's latest push toward biometric tyranny, Maricopa County, and so much more! The blueprint to defeat the NWO is now here! Order Alex Jones' new book about The Great Reset before it's too late! https://www.amazon.com/Great-Reset-War-World/dp/1510774041  
Keywords
trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputinukraine2024faucipfizerklaus schwabchris skymaria zeee

