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FBI RAID ON PRESIDENT TRUMP & THE 1ST LADIE'S PANTIES IS ABOUT TO BOOMERANG IN EPIC BLOWBACK~!
Andrew Zebrun III
Andrew Zebrun III
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349 views • August 14, 2022

FBI RAID ON PRESIDENT TRUMP & THE 1ST LADIE'S PANTIES IS ABOUT TO BOOMERANG IN EPIC BLOWBACK~! VAXX DEATHS ARE NOT BEING ACCOUNTED FOR AS ROUGUE CORONERS DO NOTHING ON PURPOSE~!
https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump
https://nypost.com/2022/08/12/salman-rushdie-stabbed-during-appearance-in-new-york/
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https://justthenews.com/government/diplomacy/un-condemns-us-human-rights-record
https://nypost.com/2022/08/13/pedophile-dies-after-drinking-liquid-as-sex-abuse-verdict-is-read/
https://en.news-front.info/2022/08/11/political-scientist-announces-ukraines-advance-towards-regime-change-zelensky-may-leave-office/
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