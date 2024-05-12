Extensive election fraud in Georgia

Georgia Election Board dumbfounded after finding out that 3,000 ballots were scanned twice in the 2020 election recount in Fulton County. The board also revealed that 380,761 ballot images from election day from machine count were “not available.” Despite this, the board refused to approve further investigation.
