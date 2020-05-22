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Dobbs challenges Mark Morgan on screening procedures in heated debate
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10 views • May 22, 2020
Acting Customs and Border Patrol commissioner Mark Morgan talks to FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs about screening procedures put in place amid coronavirus.
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