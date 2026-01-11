© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Congressman Thomas Massie says he votes 91% of the time with the Republican Party, but not when “they're covering up for pedophiles, or starting a new war, or doing regime change, or bankrupting the country.”
Source @Real World News
