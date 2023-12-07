Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The morning kvetch: if G-d loves me, why does poop stink?
channel image
Gabe Mondragon
6 Subscribers
1 view
Published Yesterday

Because weed turns it's junkies gay, they all do something called "weed boofing," where they get a hose, and shove one end up their butthole, and use the other end to blow smoke up their own ass as they fantasize about raping children, animals, and decaying bodies. Due to the severe self-induced mental handicap, known as cognitive impairment, acquired through their junkie addiction, they forget which end of the house is the butthole end, and end up sucking and swallowing their own poop, too mentally handicapped to even be aware it happened.

https://www.westword.com/marijuana/boofing-marijuana-its-a-thing-but-not-why-you-think-9506292 Because weed turns it's junkies gay, they all do something called "weed boofing," where they get a hose, and shove one end up their butthole, and use the other end to blow smoke up their own ass as they fantasize about raping children, animals, and decaying bodies. Due to the severe self-induced mental handicap, known as cognitive impairment, acquired through their junkie addiction, they forget which end of the house is the butthole end, and end up sucking and swallowing their own poop, too mentally handicapped to even be aware it happened. https://www.westword.com/marijuana/boofing-marijuana-its-a-thing-but-not-why-you-think-9506292

Keywords
judaismpsychologycausesobservations

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket