So in November of 2025 the UK ran "the largest simulation of a pandemic in UK history, you know where this is gooing???

Well, well, well, well, well, well...





So in November of 2025 the UK ran "the largest simulation of a pandemic in UK history" based on an outbreak of "enterovirus" which "can lead to serious conditions such as meningitis".





Now the UK Health Secretary has launched an "immediate targeted vaccination program for meningitis vaccines”.





We’ve seen this before, we know how it works…

🤮🤮🤮





https://hansard.parliament.uk/commons/2025-11-04/debates/251104100000010/PandemicPreparednessExercisePEGASUS