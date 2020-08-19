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Latest Drain-The-Swamp News - August 19, 2020 - Morning Coffee Edition
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21 views • August 19, 2020
Stroppy Me Bumper Sticker:
https://devinyldesigns.company.site/
Alternative Channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Stroppy
Intro Music : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8bF5oPEK_2Q
Today’s Links
DTS News:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/brennan-lashes-senator-rubio-following-release-senate-intel-report-concluding-no-collusion-trump-camp-russians/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/reminder-james-comey-killed-deal-julian-assange-wikileaks-provided-wikileaks-dnc-emails/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/senate-intel-report-fbis-unjustified-use-anti-trump-dossier-deeply-troubling/
https://dailycaller.com/2020/08/17/trump-pardon-michael-flynn-edward-snowden/
https://www.redstate.com/shipwreckedcrew/2020/08/15/fbi-attorney-clinesmith-did-not-enter-a-guilty-plea-on-friday-to-the-filed-information-that-is-not-normal/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/senate-intel-report-fbis-unjustified-use-anti-trump-dossier-deeply-troubling/
Other News:
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/democrats-use-convention-bash-trump-coronavirus-leadership-facts
https://twitter.com/LynnFynn3/status/1295584330677399552?s=20
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/08/18/why-john-brennan-peter-strzok-and-doj-needed-julian-assange-arrested-and-why-uk-officials-obliged-2/
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-impeachment-inquiry-latest-russia-mueller-ukraine-zelensky-a9181641.html
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/08/18/substantive-elements-of-a-big-story-behind-the-mueller-special-counsel-purpose/
https://www.theepochtimes.com/democrats-nominate-joe-biden-for-president_3466845.html
https://www.redstate.com/shipwreckedcrew/2020/08/18/sit-down-for-this-one-former-cia-officer-arrested-as-chinese-spy-he-worked-for-who/
Other Interesting Stuff
http://stateofthenation.co/?p=25196
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z0hNCHcJkmw
https://twitter.com/gatewaypundit/status/1291411572284436481
https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=152635
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1293463886201368577.html
STAY SAFE!
Cheers…..
https://devinyldesigns.company.site/
Alternative Channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Stroppy
Intro Music : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8bF5oPEK_2Q
Today’s Links
DTS News:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/brennan-lashes-senator-rubio-following-release-senate-intel-report-concluding-no-collusion-trump-camp-russians/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/reminder-james-comey-killed-deal-julian-assange-wikileaks-provided-wikileaks-dnc-emails/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/senate-intel-report-fbis-unjustified-use-anti-trump-dossier-deeply-troubling/
https://dailycaller.com/2020/08/17/trump-pardon-michael-flynn-edward-snowden/
https://www.redstate.com/shipwreckedcrew/2020/08/15/fbi-attorney-clinesmith-did-not-enter-a-guilty-plea-on-friday-to-the-filed-information-that-is-not-normal/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/senate-intel-report-fbis-unjustified-use-anti-trump-dossier-deeply-troubling/
Other News:
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/democrats-use-convention-bash-trump-coronavirus-leadership-facts
https://twitter.com/LynnFynn3/status/1295584330677399552?s=20
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/08/18/why-john-brennan-peter-strzok-and-doj-needed-julian-assange-arrested-and-why-uk-officials-obliged-2/
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-impeachment-inquiry-latest-russia-mueller-ukraine-zelensky-a9181641.html
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/08/18/substantive-elements-of-a-big-story-behind-the-mueller-special-counsel-purpose/
https://www.theepochtimes.com/democrats-nominate-joe-biden-for-president_3466845.html
https://www.redstate.com/shipwreckedcrew/2020/08/18/sit-down-for-this-one-former-cia-officer-arrested-as-chinese-spy-he-worked-for-who/
Other Interesting Stuff
http://stateofthenation.co/?p=25196
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z0hNCHcJkmw
https://twitter.com/gatewaypundit/status/1291411572284436481
https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=152635
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1293463886201368577.html
STAY SAFE!
Cheers…..
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