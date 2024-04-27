Japan Fights Back Against WHO Pandemic Treaty and Deadly Shots

The Japanese are normally not inclined to protest. But thousands of them are now marching together in protest of the deadly experimental shots and the W.H.O. Pandemic Treaty. They are being ignored by their government and media, and they deserve our recognition and support.
They are launching a class action lawsuit for the families who lost loved ones to the deadly shots. And for those whose lives have been destroyed. And the plaintiffs are being heard as they share their painful stories.
Medical professor of Osaka City University School, Masayasu Inoue, has recently delivered a warning to the world that Japan has contracted with the W.H.O. to develop a new vaccine for disease X. Which is expected to be deployed worldwide later this year.
Mirrored - Greg Reese
