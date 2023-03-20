Tom Renz | They Lied About Masks - When Do You Trust a Liar

The underlying question is when is it wise to trust a known liar? If these people lied about #masks, why would you believe them about the #genetherapy #jabs? Especially when they are telling you that #mRNA GENE THERAPY products don’t effect your gene’s. The lies about the jabs are as #dumb as the #lies about the masks but we continue to #trust the same liars. Why? #COVID #Masks #DeathJab #DiedSuddenly #Truth #RenzRants #TheTomRenzShow #GodWins

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Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

**Jan. 20th & 21st - Tickets Now On Sale for Nashville, TN (8 AM start time)

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102





