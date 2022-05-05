PeoplesGalacticFleet_2841

A gentle introduction to the SkyShips now sitting above our Terra Earth. The Peoples Galactic Fleet is here to enable folks of Terra Earth to realise we are connected to the Galactic Worlds and the People from other worlds. These people come here in peace, they are strong in spirit and are here to assist us into the Age of Aquarius. Raven lives in Australia & is one of the people who will teach the people of Terra Earth about our Galactic friends who now show us they reside in the Sky ships above and all around our planet. They are here to assist us and help us to grow. This is the first video of many to come on this channel. A website 'PeoplesGalacticFleet.com' is on the way. No room for fear, we are very, very safe with our friends in the skies of our planet. Be peaceful.