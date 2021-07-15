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Breaking: Vaccines cause all genetic diseases, and they admit it!
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900 views • July 15, 2021
There is a list of genetic diseases and disorders so long it's unbelievable! Once you understand how DNA, RNA, mRNA, and proteins work, you soon understand that all diseases are genetic mutations.
Those mutations, or variants are all caused by something that changed the information of the RNA, which the mRNA gave to the protein to tell the cell what it would become.
Vaccines since the 50's are the causation of all variants/mutations which cause a genetic disorder. In other words, the medical establishment causes every disease on earth, while curing none of them! They have destroyed the quality of life for billions of people over the years.
Those mutations, or variants are all caused by something that changed the information of the RNA, which the mRNA gave to the protein to tell the cell what it would become.
Vaccines since the 50's are the causation of all variants/mutations which cause a genetic disorder. In other words, the medical establishment causes every disease on earth, while curing none of them! They have destroyed the quality of life for billions of people over the years.
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