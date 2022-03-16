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Wacky Wisdom Podcast Episode #2: Fuck the Winery
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NEW PODCAST!!
Welcome to this solo edition of the Wacky Wisdom podcast! Today I discuss the rise of gang signs among white people, why I dont like the winery, cringy sales jobs, fat babies, Sarah Silverman, 9/11, how football season brings peace, and MORE!!
Here's the problem with modern society; there is nowhere to get weird that doesn't involve cringy tik tok videos that melt your brain right out of the skull. GOOD NEWS, WE HAVE A SOLUTION! Just like the good ole days, you can get weird, offensive, and outside the box without the degenerative cognitive effects of mainstream meme culture.
Remember when Joe Rogan was actually fun to listen to? When comedians didn't spend hours talking about mainstream news on their podcasts? When people would actually admit how dumb they are? Tired of seeing "independent" media stars turning into yuppie know-it-alls living in big cities? Well you're in luck! Check out the second episode of the Wacky Wisdom podcast!
I get my influence/style from Infowars Alex Jones, Joe Rogan, Theo Von, Ryan Long, Joey Diaz, Pat McAfee, Tim Dillon, and Ethan Klein H3H3
Welcome to this solo edition of the Wacky Wisdom podcast! Today I discuss the rise of gang signs among white people, why I dont like the winery, cringy sales jobs, fat babies, Sarah Silverman, 9/11, how football season brings peace, and MORE!!
Here's the problem with modern society; there is nowhere to get weird that doesn't involve cringy tik tok videos that melt your brain right out of the skull. GOOD NEWS, WE HAVE A SOLUTION! Just like the good ole days, you can get weird, offensive, and outside the box without the degenerative cognitive effects of mainstream meme culture.
Remember when Joe Rogan was actually fun to listen to? When comedians didn't spend hours talking about mainstream news on their podcasts? When people would actually admit how dumb they are? Tired of seeing "independent" media stars turning into yuppie know-it-alls living in big cities? Well you're in luck! Check out the second episode of the Wacky Wisdom podcast!
I get my influence/style from Infowars Alex Jones, Joe Rogan, Theo Von, Ryan Long, Joey Diaz, Pat McAfee, Tim Dillon, and Ethan Klein H3H3
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