'Re-Homing': America's SHOCKING TRADE in UNWANTED CHILDRED | 60 Minutes Australia

If you think America is the heart of modern civilisation, this story will surely change your mind. There, a trade in unwanted children exists and the way they do it is distressing. It’s known as “re-homing”, and when parents decide they no longer want their adopted child, they simply advertise them on websites to lure prospective new parents. It’s as straightforward as getting rid of an old fridge on eBay. There is no vetting or court orders required and the children can be handed over to anyone. Not surprisingly, the consequences for these disposable kids are often disastrous.

