Time to Dissolve NATO As Europe Attacks Elon + X and OUR Free Speech

I think that we have to threaten to dissolve NATO now that the European Union is trying to milk x.com, Elon Musk's free speech company, for $1 billion for their socialist welfare programs. In doing so they are directly interfering with our free speech, by affecting what the world can and cannot see, can and cannot communicate about. #x.com #freespeech #NATO