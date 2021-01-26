World Bigfoot Radio presents: MBP ~ CLOAKED BEING CAUGHT ON CAMERA!/Coloma Expedition 2020.

Montana Bigfoot Project again team up with the Paranormal Portal to do a second trek to the ghost town of Coloma Montana, after the strange events of summer 2019! My small team and the Paranormal Portals team spent the weekend at the ghost town, my team 24 hrs a day, the Paranormal team returning to hotels in Missoula at night. They also had a few livestreams, and video recorded there, if you want to see the ghost investigation, it's all up, so go check it out on the Paranormal Portal, here, on You Tube. My guest and MBP team member, Michale Matt, joins the conversation to bring you the MBP side of the events in The Ghost town in August, 10,11 and 12. Several of these videos were filmed by investigators walking around alone, see what you can spot and HELP US TO FIND anything that may have been spying on us, your help is always appreciated! Pictures and video by Michael Matt, Sunny Nonya, Duke, Travis, Jeff Schmautz and Cha Cha, SPECIAL THANKS TO Mr. Jim Hurly for equipment support! official MONTANA BIGFOOT PROJECT and WORLD BIGFOOT RADIO shirts and swag are available at TEESPRING.COM/STORES/WORLD-BIGFOOT-CENTRAL. If you enjoyed the show, click "LIKE" and share with your friends! this channel is suppressed and de-monetized, and only YOUR HELP is keeping it going. IF you can help, send what you can to PAYPAL.ME/WORLDBIGFOOTCENTRAL. God Bless you and THANK YOU for your views and your help!