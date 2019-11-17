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Input/Output (I/O) Interaction with a PLC Program
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7 views • November 17, 2019
Learn how the physical field devices, switches, sensors etc. that are wired to the input points of a programmable logic controller, interact with the program code. An understanding of how I/O interacts with the program code will allow better written program code.
Keywords
sensorspacplcvideo tutorialprogrammable logic controllerprogrammable automation controllerindustrial control systemscontrolspiping and instrumentation diagramsprocess and instrumentation diagramspnidisa symbolsphotoelectric sensorsinductive sensorscapacitive sensorssink sensorssource sensorssensor wiringinductive flyback protectioninductive surge protectionprotecting solidstate output switchesio interactionplc input devicesinput interaction with program code
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