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The Overcomer Ministrie's 7 THUNDERS ~ Revelation 10:7
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1 view • May 31, 2022
False Witness & False Prophet brother stair's Perversion of Revelation clearly Detailed along with the Dote James Rice !!!
Ezeiel 13:1 And the word of the LORD came unto me, saying, 2 Son of man, prophesy against the prophets of Israel that prophesy, and say thou unto them that prophesy out of their own hearts, Hear ye the word of the LORD;
3 Thus saith the Lord GOD; Woe unto the foolish prophets, that follow their own spirit, and have seen nothing!
Ezekiel Layed it out Perfectly in Several chapters about Men Like Ralph Gordon Stair !!
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
Ezeiel 13:1 And the word of the LORD came unto me, saying, 2 Son of man, prophesy against the prophets of Israel that prophesy, and say thou unto them that prophesy out of their own hearts, Hear ye the word of the LORD;
3 Thus saith the Lord GOD; Woe unto the foolish prophets, that follow their own spirit, and have seen nothing!
Ezekiel Layed it out Perfectly in Several chapters about Men Like Ralph Gordon Stair !!
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
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