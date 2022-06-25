False Gods, "experts" and the death of science

Sam Bailey, 21 juni 2022





Last year I produced a video “Science vs Dogma” describing our world, where “science” is no longer what most people think. In this follow-up video, I expand on this concept and detail:





the suppression of open scientific discussion regarding “COVID-19”

problems of peer review and institutionalised “science”

Cargo Cult science

my husband Mark’s clash with an evolutionary biologist who made all sorts of accusations against the Baileys

a public challenge for the virologists





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English subtitles 👉 https://odysee.com/@Hmanpro:e/False-Gods-Experts-1:8

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References:





Dr Sam Bailey, “Science vs Dogma”, 2021

Tom Bethell clips, Iconoclast: One Journalist’s Odyssey through the Darwin Debates”, 2017: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MLdZzf8HoUU

Dr Dick Bijl, “Review of Peter Gøtzsche’s new book”, 9 June 2022: https://maryannedemasi.com/publications/f/review-of-peter-gotzsches-new-book

Dr Sam Bailey, “Covid-19: Who Fact-Checks the Fact-Checkers?”, 2020.

“Animal Model To Study Klebsiella pneumoniae Gastrointestinal Colonization and Host-to-Host Transmission”, 2020: https://journals.asm.org/doi/full/10.1128/IAI.00071-20

Dr Richard Feynman, “Cargo Cult Science”, 1974: https://speakola.com/grad/richard-feynman-caltech-1974

Dr Sam Bailey, “What Happened To SARS-1?”, 2021.

Christine Massey: https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/dr-mark-baileys-virus-debate-with-dr-zachary-ardern-evolutionary-biologist/

Dr Tom Cowan, “Settling the virus debate” proposal, 10 Jun 2022: https://www.bitchute.com/video/mPJvBeFv4XJb/ (starts @8.10)

JermWarfare with David Rasnick: https://odysee.com/@jermwarfare:2/david-rasnick-hiv-does-not-cause-aids:d