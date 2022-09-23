edited ARISE and JUDGE The EARTH !! NOW We KNOW Exactly What it Means The Enemy is OUT of Time

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The Truth mirrored from the Cory Barbee YouTube channel for Jonathan Kleck
https://youtu.be/LyWUisAh2ZI
Quotation from original video description.... "This is PERFECT... If you HAVE Been CONVERTED ...YOU Will Rise and Judge the EARTH...If You Haven't Been Converted, Then You will be Judged by your Peers That Have Been Converted... FACT!! Sorry Gene and Company.. FACT!!"
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thejonathankleck/
https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://show-notes.net/
http://www.kleckfiles.com/