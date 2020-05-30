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SPEAKING OF SASQUATCH - MIKE PATTERSON (VIDEO)
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86 views • May 30, 2020
In this 105-minute special report from Canada, Mike Patterson from Ontario Sasquatch makes one of the most noteworthy instances of Human-Sasquatch interaction to have emerged publicly in recent years. “Sasquatch Ontario” began publishing video stories on YouTube back in 2012. Based on their unprecedented first-hand experiences, Mike Paterson and his colleague, the owner of the property at which the interactions occur on a very regular basis, have been vocal proponents of the theory that Sasquatch are a type of ancient human, highly evolved, highly sentient, and keenly aware of how their path is now reconnecting with ours – potentially to everyone’s benefit.
Over the course of three days last autumn, filmmaker Christopher Munch was invited to observe and document both the phenomenological and emotional nature of the events taking place with Mike Patterson of Sasquatch Ontario.
This webcast is divided into several sections including: introductory remarks by the property owner (at 3:10); presentation of weavings and drawings made by the sasquatch (at 6:10); an extended interview with Mike Paterson (at 18:26); the filmmaker’s analysis of certain images (at 1:03:30); discussion and channeled material with principal contributor Kathleen Odom (at 1:11:26); and concluding remarks by the property owner’s father (at 1:40:35), whose presence at this site has spanned some 35 years.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
Mike Patterson at SasquatchOntario on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/user/MANASOOCAN/videos
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Over the course of three days last autumn, filmmaker Christopher Munch was invited to observe and document both the phenomenological and emotional nature of the events taking place with Mike Patterson of Sasquatch Ontario.
This webcast is divided into several sections including: introductory remarks by the property owner (at 3:10); presentation of weavings and drawings made by the sasquatch (at 6:10); an extended interview with Mike Paterson (at 18:26); the filmmaker’s analysis of certain images (at 1:03:30); discussion and channeled material with principal contributor Kathleen Odom (at 1:11:26); and concluding remarks by the property owner’s father (at 1:40:35), whose presence at this site has spanned some 35 years.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
Mike Patterson at SasquatchOntario on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/user/MANASOOCAN/videos
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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