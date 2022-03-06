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New Drops! The Next 21 Days Will Be Historic! BIG BIG Happenings! Time To Wake Up The Masses!
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7078 views • March 06, 2022
Christian Patriot News. 2-26-2022
www.PatriotSwitch.com is dedicated to offering family owned alternatives for items we buy and run out of our entire lives. There are options available and we are creating a patriot movement to take back our country and economy.
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM:
https://t.me/ChristianPatriotNews
Sponsor A Show: [email protected]
We are the enemy of Big Tech, Big Money and Big Media!
Together, let's expose the lies of the enemy. Impart a little truth every day. Especially the Truth that Jesus Christ is Lord!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvxcsc-new-drops-the-next-21-days-will-be-historic-big-big-happenings-time-to-wake.html
www.PatriotSwitch.com is dedicated to offering family owned alternatives for items we buy and run out of our entire lives. There are options available and we are creating a patriot movement to take back our country and economy.
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM:
https://t.me/ChristianPatriotNews
Sponsor A Show: [email protected]
We are the enemy of Big Tech, Big Money and Big Media!
Together, let's expose the lies of the enemy. Impart a little truth every day. Especially the Truth that Jesus Christ is Lord!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvxcsc-new-drops-the-next-21-days-will-be-historic-big-big-happenings-time-to-wake.html
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