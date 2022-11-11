Poll Workers Are Caught On Camera Marking Ballots

"Poll workers filling out ballots. This is clearly fraud. Will anything be done about it?"
If you would like to see more of my content in your feed, please consider donating to
http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.