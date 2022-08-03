4 Things Trump Needs to Fix Immediately

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Here is my list of four grievances I'd like addressed. They're in order of increasing magnitude; if he doesn't fix Truth Social that's not a big deal, but if he keeps pushing the jabs it may cost him the election. I discussed them in more detail on the latest episode of The JD Rucker Show. Call this an intervention...