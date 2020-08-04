© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UNMASKED - The Scientific Truth About Masks
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
111 views • August 04, 2020
In this video we look at the scientific evidence for the usefulness of masks and respirators for your protection and helping stop the spread of an airborne viral disease. Do they help? Are there disadvantages? Or are masks even harmful to your health? Find out!
Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content: https://www.patreon.com/lyranara
You can also support us directly via a Paypal donation. https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=MTRVBXZWNKZZ2&source=url
Your support keeps us going and is much appreciated!
Do not hesitate to contact us with your questions and for personal advice. https://lyranara.info/contact/
Like, share & subscribe.
Stay healthy!
Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content: https://www.patreon.com/lyranara
You can also support us directly via a Paypal donation. https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=MTRVBXZWNKZZ2&source=url
Your support keeps us going and is much appreciated!
Do not hesitate to contact us with your questions and for personal advice. https://lyranara.info/contact/
Like, share & subscribe.
Stay healthy!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.