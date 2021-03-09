© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Donald Trump, Jr. Russian Collusion Email Scandal | True News
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • March 09, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3740/donald-trump-jr-russian-collusion-email-scandal-true-news
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3740-donald-trump-jr-russian-collusion-email-scandal-true-news
The New York Times recently reported on a meeting Donald Trump, Jr. had with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya in June 2016 – alleging that this shows proof of collusion between the Kremlin and the Trump campaign to “hack” the U.S. Presidential election. The allegations revolve around an email exchange between publicist Rob Goldstone and Donald Trump, Jr. related to Veselnitskaya having opposition research on Hillary Clinton, suggesting that Russian individuals were illegally funding the Democratic National Committee. Is this the smoking gun the Democrats have been waiting for which proves their Trump/Russia collusion narrative?
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
http://disobedientmedia.com/2017/07/new-research-shows-guccifer-2-0-files-were-copied-locally-not-hacked/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3740-donald-trump-jr-russian-collusion-email-scandal-true-news
The New York Times recently reported on a meeting Donald Trump, Jr. had with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya in June 2016 – alleging that this shows proof of collusion between the Kremlin and the Trump campaign to “hack” the U.S. Presidential election. The allegations revolve around an email exchange between publicist Rob Goldstone and Donald Trump, Jr. related to Veselnitskaya having opposition research on Hillary Clinton, suggesting that Russian individuals were illegally funding the Democratic National Committee. Is this the smoking gun the Democrats have been waiting for which proves their Trump/Russia collusion narrative?
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
http://disobedientmedia.com/2017/07/new-research-shows-guccifer-2-0-files-were-copied-locally-not-hacked/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.