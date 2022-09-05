Our Lady's Message to Gisella Cardia for August 30, 2022

Quo Vadis





Aug 29, 2022 In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Gisella Cardia for August 27, 2022.





Dear children, thank you for having listened to my call in your heart and for having bowed your knees in prayer.





My daughter, lead my people towards God, do not be afraid, I also carried a great weight in my heart, but you will have the grace to be able to be stronger.





Pray children, for the nuclear power plants of the east, because the danger for my children begins.





Pray for the Church and be united in the name of Jesus Christ.





My children I touch the earth and walk on my earthly pilgrimage to remove my children from the mud, yet I still see that they refuse grace.





My daughter, do not fear, I will always be by your side and I bless you all in the name of the Father, of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, amen.





For several years, about a thousand pilgrims have come to Trevignano Romano every month to experience the encounter with Mary on their knees.





It all started on August 22, 2014.





Then the Italian couple Gisella and Gianni Cardia went to Mejuhgoria to pray over many difficult matters on the spot and thank them for the gift of marriage.





They brought from there a small statue of Our Lady, Queen of Peace, the prototype of which stands in Tihalijna.





After a while, strange things happen in the Cardia home.





Friends who come to them for prayer together experience healings of minor ailments.





On April 21, 2016, Gisella was praying alone in peace.





Suddenly she hears whispers.





“I thought Gianni was watching the TV.





After a while the voice became so clear that she had no doubt: Our Lady was there,” Gisella tells us.





“My child, my daughter.





I am the Holy Virgin, do not be afraid.





I chose you because you are filled with love and hope, and they are the foundation of life”- these are the first words that Our Lady spoke to Gisella.





After a while, she assured Gisella that she would confirm her presence in their home.





And in fact: soon the statue brought from Mejuhgoria was flooded with bloody tears.





Tears also appeared in the image of Merciful Jesus hanging in the Cardia family room.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v4CsIpS1IZk