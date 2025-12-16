Losing a Leg, Finding a Calling: A Story of Faith and Resilience - Glenda Standeven





After losing her leg to bone cancer, Glenda Standeven was shocked and hurt when she was laughed at for her appearance by two young kids during a hospital visit. After enduring the grueling loss of her leg, her first foray back into the public sphere was marked by mockery and embarrassment - but it also marked the beginning of her journey as an encourager and a motivational speaker. Today, Glenda is a certified reflexologist, author, and speaker. She is a four-time contributor to the popular Chicken Soup books, and shares some of the profound insights and lessons she has gleaned from surviving cancer and connecting with others through her story. “Your experiences in life, no matter how varied or difficult, will lead you to something that God has planned for you,” she says.









TAKEAWAYS





It’s critical that we teach our kids that it’s okay to ask questions or to be curious about a disability - but it’s never ok to mock someone





Many people give up when adversity strikes





It’s okay to ask for help and to graciously accept it when people respond





Glenda’s memoir tells her story: I Am Choosing to Smile - The Inspirational Life Story of a Bone Cancer Survivor









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/4oKxTUx

Glenda’s books: https://glendastandeven.com/books/





🔗 CONNECT WITH GLENDA STANDEVEN

Website: https://glendastandeven.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/507785742667126





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Tiny Revival (get 10% off with code TINA): https://tinyrevival.com/TINA

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/





#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #glendastandeven #chickensoupforthesoul #chickensoup #inspirational #motivation #inspiration #inspirationalquotes #motivational #motivationalquotes #quotes #love #success #inspire #successquotes #lifequotes #goals



