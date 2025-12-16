Losing a Leg, Finding a Calling: A Story of Faith and Resilience - Glenda Standeven

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After losing her leg to bone cancer, Glenda Standeven was shocked and hurt when she was laughed at for her appearance by two young kids during a hospital visit. After enduring the grueling loss of her leg, her first foray back into the public sphere was marked by mockery and embarrassment - but it also marked the beginning of her journey as an encourager and a motivational speaker. Today, Glenda is a certified reflexologist, author, and speaker. She is a four-time contributor to the popular Chicken Soup books, and shares some of the profound insights and lessons she has gleaned from surviving cancer and connecting with others through her story. “Your experiences in life, no matter how varied or difficult, will lead you to something that God has planned for you,” she says.
TAKEAWAYS
It’s critical that we teach our kids that it’s okay to ask questions or to be curious about a disability - but it’s never ok to mock someone
Many people give up when adversity strikes
It’s okay to ask for help and to graciously accept it when people respond
Glenda’s memoir tells her story: I Am Choosing to Smile - The Inspirational Life Story of a Bone Cancer Survivor
