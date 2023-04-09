Create New Account
Intended for Aboriginal First Nations Culture and Recreation Directors. One example.
Despite their Residential School genocide, First Nations community enjoyed Easter with symbolic skill-games, archery fun, hunting for eggs, photo op with a 6-foot bunny. Chilliwack BC.  Also see challenge-yourself high jumping with Deputy Premier George Chow.  Canadian-Chinese kids, descendants of railway workers brought over just three generations ago, also enjoyed Easter egg collecting.  Entertainment program created by Bobby the Magician.
bc,vancouver,first-nations,first,nation,residential,school,genocide,aboriginal,community,centre,recreation,culture,native,chinese,easter,bunny,mascot

