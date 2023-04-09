Intended for Aboriginal First Nations Culture and Recreation Directors. One example.

Despite their Residential School genocide, First Nations community enjoyed Easter with symbolic skill-games, archery fun, hunting for eggs, photo op with a 6-foot bunny. Chilliwack BC. Also see challenge-yourself high jumping with Deputy Premier George Chow. Canadian-Chinese kids, descendants of railway workers brought over just three generations ago, also enjoyed Easter egg collecting. Entertainment program created by Bobby the Magician.
bc,vancouver,first-nations,first,nation,residential,school,genocide,aboriginal,community,centre,recreation,culture,native,chinese,easter,bunny,mascot
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.