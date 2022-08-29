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8/28/2022 Miles Guo: The CCP and the US have recently signed an agreement on the inspections and investigations of the audit firms based in Mainland China and Hong Kong. This means that the CCP has completely lost and is kowtowing to the US. Moreover, the CCP has been sent to the gallows by the US