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Prepping Skills - Most Leathal 22LR Round
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94 views • January 04, 2020
What is the most effective .22 LR round
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
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Test using two High Velocity Rounds in Ballistic Jell
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Test using two High Velocity Rounds in Ballistic Jell
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