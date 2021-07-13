HOW SPIKE PROTEINS FROM COVID-19 INJECTIONS KILL (DELETED BY YOUTUBE)

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Dr. Hoffe explains the mechanism of action of spike proteins produced after a Covid shot. Hear the full video conference
(2 hrs., 24 min ) @ https://www.bitchute.com/video/PtgEJoDZY8Z6/
From "The Persecution of Canadian Physicians by Organized Medicine During the COVID-19 Pandemic"
Featuring Dr. Chris Milburn, Dr. Charles Hoffe, Dr. Francis Christian and Dr. Roger Hodkinson.
COVID-19 Vaccine Thought Police censors Canadian doctors (scroll down for the full video)
https://www.tobj.ca/news/headline_news/2021/07/05/3047-covid-19-vaccine-thought-police-censors-canadian-doctors.html