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George Carlin: It's A BIG Club & You Ain't In It! (Reloaded) [January 10, 2006]
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53 views • February 16, 2022
Note: With my 57 year-old experience here in life I must say that I am completely 100% agree with everything what George Carlin here tells. We are all fucked onless... And I volunteered as an executioner...
George Carlin: 'They don’t want a population of citizens capable of critical thinking. They don’t want well informed, well educated people capable of critical thinking. They’re not interested in that. That doesn’t help them. That's against their interests.'
'It's called the American Dream because you have to be asleep to believe it.'
George Carlin - Life Is Worth Losing
Recorded 5 Nov 2005, Beacon Theater, New York City, New York
Released: January 10, 2006
George Carlin - It's A BIG Club & You Ain't In It!
YouTube · SkyEcho7 · 14. mar. 2019
630,986 views Mar 14, 2019
https://youtu.be/Nyvxt1svxso
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmJ07hZdac1Tr-5GWpxMtKg
George Carlin: 'They don’t want a population of citizens capable of critical thinking. They don’t want well informed, well educated people capable of critical thinking. They’re not interested in that. That doesn’t help them. That's against their interests.'
'It's called the American Dream because you have to be asleep to believe it.'
George Carlin - Life Is Worth Losing
Recorded 5 Nov 2005, Beacon Theater, New York City, New York
Released: January 10, 2006
George Carlin - It's A BIG Club & You Ain't In It!
YouTube · SkyEcho7 · 14. mar. 2019
630,986 views Mar 14, 2019
https://youtu.be/Nyvxt1svxso
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmJ07hZdac1Tr-5GWpxMtKg
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