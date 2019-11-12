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11 12 19 Repentance and Repenting Pt V
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4 views • February 14, 2020
Pastor Lankford's videos are now up on Brighteon.
Please be patient, as we must add them slowly in the beginning until more people are viewing them.
The more you visit and like the videos the more we can upload.
Thank you for your faithful support.
Please be patient, as we must add them slowly in the beginning until more people are viewing them.
The more you visit and like the videos the more we can upload.
Thank you for your faithful support.
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