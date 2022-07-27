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Ironclad Irrefutable Evidence: Live Organ Harvesting Concentration Camp Exposed Ep.8
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327 views • July 27, 2022

On March 9, 2006, Annie, a nurse who worked for Liaoning Thrombosis Treatment Center of Integrated Chinese and Western Medicine at Sujiatun, Shenyang City in China (hereinafter referred to as the Sujiatun Thrombosis Hospital), fled to Washington, D.C. to disclose the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) evil crime of live organ harvesting from Falun Gong practitioners to the Epoch Times.According to her, more than 6,000 Falun Gong practitioners had been detained in the Sujiatun Thrombosis Hospital. During a two-year period from 2001 to 2003, her ex-husband removed more than 2,000 Falun Gong practitioners’ corneas, and other surgeons removed their other organs after he finished. There were only over 2,000 people still alive out of the 6,000 before they left the hospital.


Introduction to the Ironclad Irrefutable Evidence Seminar Series （IIESS)

https://vimeo.com/682075516


“Ironclad Irrefutable Evidence” is a Chinese and English documentary series exposing the CCP’s organ harvesting from live Falun Gong practitioners in China. It is a collection of more than a decade of investigation by the World Organization to Investigate the Persecution of Falun Gong (WOIPFG). It includes recordings of evidence from five Committees of the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee: the former vice-chairman of the Military Commission, the former Minister of National Defense, the former head of health division of Department of the Central Military Commission, the Political Committee, and Legal Committee; the "610 Office," courts, on-site witnesses; and 45 hospital presidents, department directors, and doctors from 41 organ transplant hospitals in China. It is an informative resource that provides a comprehensive understanding and in-depth study of the CCP’s crime of live organ harvesting.


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Keywords
godlovejesustraffickingconcentrationmindholocaustdeepjusticeccpneighborharvestinginstitutionsorgantransplantfalungongorganharvestinguyghurironcladevidencewangzhiyuanwoipfgsujiatunliveorganharvestingfledtowashingtoncorneas
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