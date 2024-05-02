Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Balazs Orban
channel image
Son of the Republic
688 Subscribers
83 views
Published 14 hours ago

The [Bidan] State Department seems to dislike Hungary more than North Korea.

Why is that?

Maybe because Hungary is a Christian country with secure borders.

Balazs Orban explains.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 2 May 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-encounter-balazs-orban/

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1786153696969261071

Keywords
russiatucker carlsonchristianityborder securityjoe bidennorth koreahungaryworld warantony blinkenbalazs orbansecure border

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket