The [Bidan] State Department seems to dislike Hungary more than North Korea.
Why is that?
Maybe because Hungary is a Christian country with secure borders.
Balazs Orban explains.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 2 May 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-encounter-balazs-orban/
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1786153696969261071
