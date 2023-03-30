Is Man Eternal?

Redigitized Audio and Video!On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/seeking-finding-god-part-3is-man-eternal

More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social





You’re listening to Search the Scriptures Daily, a program in which we encourage everyone who desires to know God’s truth to look to God’s Word for all that is essential for salvation and living one’s life in a way that is pleasing to Him. Presently in this first segment of our program we’re going through a new series featuring Dave Hunt’s book, Seeking and Finding God. It’s an unimposing book of about 150 pages that he wrote as a follow-up to send to those, those who are interested in the conversations he’s had with people that he meets on his travels, and with whom he’s has had fruitful conversations.