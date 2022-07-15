The Gritty, Bug Eatting Reality of the United Nations’ Agenda 2030 to ‘Transform Our World’

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EPOCH TIMES: Cross Roads with Josh Philipp
The United Nations’ #Agenda2030 for sustainable development is to “transform our world.” But what do these goals mean in reality?
Watch the Full Episode 👉https://ept.ms/2030Reality
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