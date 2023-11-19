The TCB Weekly Update - Nov 17, 2023 - Will Tether Implode? Fold Card and Strike Updates

00:00-00:10 Intro 00:11-09:46 Tether: history, FUD and genuine risks 09:47-14:32 Strike App 14:33-28:40 Fold App 28:41-31:33 Summary and Follow

Enjoy and be well, Everyone.





https://studio.youtube.com/channel/UCxl5gsP7JFLlvv-a3LJQx8A/videos/live?filter=%5B%5D&sort=%7B%22columnType%22%3A%22date%22%2C%22sortOrder%22%3A%22DESCENDING%22%7D FOLLOW TINYCRYPTOBLOG: Website: https://tinycryptoblog.com Anchor.fm - https://anchor.fm/cofc Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/n89bdc42 Medium : https://tinyurl.com/c36reh25 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/ycynav7d Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/yansqfxr BitChute: https://tinyurl.com/y2x4sqmv Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/7x9jrfdy Brighteon: https://bit.ly/3dDoBYF ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ***Disclaimer: This is not financial advice, merely my own opinions and views. Before making any investment decisions involving money, always do your own research (DYOR) and NEVER invest money that you cannot afford to lose.***

