SHOCKING – ‘INDEPENDENT’ COVID VACCINE EVALUATOR ALSO AN ADVISOR TO PFIZER

ICAN Lead Attorney, Aaron Siri, Esq., discusses his historic cross-examination of leading vaccinologist, Dr. Kathryn Edwards, regarding her conflict of interest being an advisor to Pfizer while also sitting on Pfizer’s ‘Independent’ Data Safety Monitoring Board for the COVID-19 Vaccine.
POSTED: December 23, 2022
