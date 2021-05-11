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The Legacy of Rg Stair ~ Ohio 2008
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30 views • May 11, 2021
As we continue with the Legacy & Testimony of the Lying Hypocrite Testator false brother and false prophet Rg Stair it just gets Clearer and Clearer how Satan does use men like Ralph Stair to corrupt the Very Word of God with Subtly. 2 Corinthians 11:14 And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light.15 Therefore it is no great thing if his ministers { Like Rg stair } also be transformed as the ministers of righteousness; whose end shall be according to their works.
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