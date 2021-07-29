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A Nurse tries to bully a pregnant woman MUST watch (Correct video uploaded)
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670 views • July 29, 2021
I do apologise for the mistake, I don't know what happened, between my computer and the site, I somehow uploaded the wrong video.
This is now the correct video, of a nurse bullying an expecting mother to have her new born tested for that non-existent bullshit of a virus.
This is now the correct video, of a nurse bullying an expecting mother to have her new born tested for that non-existent bullshit of a virus.
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