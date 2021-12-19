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RC12A, II Esdras ch7 / Making Ourselves Worthy to Escape All These Things, f/bro Ricky
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177 views • December 19, 2021
This is the "Lil Sally Show" w Ricky from Alaska, Professor Truth and Ricky discuss the dire warnings in II Esdras 7 and the End Times. Professor Truth revisits the Sacred Name errors and shows the logic of the TRUTH in Jesus The NAME above ALL Names.
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