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A LOOK AT H.R. 1111 DEPARTMENT OF PEACEBUILDING ACT OF 2019 (W/ NWG) #MINISTRYOFPEACE
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58 views • December 30, 2020
Alternative Voices Portal (see the 'about' tab)

Based_Bollard


AVP on YOUTUBE: www.youtube.com/channel/UCxeQnMqbIBQ3AHzNOb6mTcA/videos?view_as=subscriber
MORE clips on: US Election: bitchute.com/hashtag/us-election2020
NWG, on post-election 2020: bitchute.com/hashtag/nwg-post-election
Recommended: How Anti-Whites (“Anti-Racists”) Try To Destroy Good People’s Lives: Sarah Dye, The Organic Farmer: bitchute.com/video/9HS82B51LJ1S

Crucible Advert: https://youtu.be/VsIb62x2VLU or bitchute.com/video/Iqb8MoLaBdRy
FLYERS for the book available here: https://nowhiteguilt.org/flyers/ (related: bitchute.com/video/4VqYTLNlO1aZ )
More clips relating to 'Crucible': bitchute.com/hashtag/nwg-crucible

Learn EFFECTIVE LEXICON For The Psychological War Being Waged Against Us: Listen to NO WHITE GUILT:
Nb: Some NWG (& TAP) clips are only labeled by EPISODE: bitchute.com/video/88nDklJvcF3h or as 'NWG (general)': bitchute.com/hashtag/icccnwgclips
White Wellbeing: bitchute.com/hashtag/avpww
Meme Curatives, & Introducing Concepts, etc: bitchute.com/hashtag/avpnwg-meme-curatives
Meme Pathogens: bitchute.com/hashtag/avpmeme-pathogens
Anti-White Slurs & Pretexts (how to deal with, etc): bitchute.com/hashtag/avpanti-white-slurs-pretexts
Anti-White MIS of Pretexts: bitchute.com/hashtag/avpmis-pretexts
'Going Free' (the need for a Psychological Defense, & more): bitchute.com/hashtag/avpgoing-free-psy-defense
'Going Free': Focus on the Love for Ourselves, not on other groups: bitchute.com/hashtag/avpgoing-free-focus
Stepping outside the Anti-White Narrative: bitchute.com/hashtag/avpnwg-aw-narrative
Accurate Lexicon In General: bitchute.com/hashtag/avpnwg-lexicon
Accurate Lexicon: Specific Term Choices: bitchute.com/hashtag/avpnwg-term-choices
The term 'No White Guilt': bitchute.com/hashtag/avpnwg-nwgterm
Translating AW Rhetoric: bitchute.com/hashtag/avpawrhetoric-translation
Conversing w/ Normal People (general): bitchute.com/hashtag/avpnwg-converse-ppl
Conversing w/ Anti-whites: bitchute.com/hashtag/avpnwg-converse-anti-whites
General arguments: bitchute.com/hashtag/avpgeneral-arguments

NWG Books: bitchute.com/hashtag/avpnwgbooks
-'Crucible' book: bitchute.com/hashtag/nwg-crucible
Manifestations of Anti-Whiteism & White Erasure: bitchute.com/hashtag/nwg-white-erasure
Antiwhite Legislation: bitchute.com/hashtag/avpanti-white-legislation
NWG on Anti-whiteism in general: bitchute.com/hashtag/avpnwg-antiwhiteism
Anti-Whiteism Development Predictions: bitchute.com/hashtag/avpanti-whiteism-predicts
On 'Segregation' & Separation: bitchute.com/hashtag/avpsegregation
On 'Accelerationism': bitchute.com/hashtag/nwg-accelerationism
Avoid persecution, stay safe: bitchute.com/hashtag/nwg-stay-safe
Our Situation is Serious: bitchute.com/hashtag/avpits-serious
Anti-white Psychology: bitchute.com/hashtag/avpa-w-psychology

GOING FREE (in general, incl. activism posters, cards etc): bitchute.com/hashtag/avpgo-free
-GF: How We Recapture Our Destiny, explained: bitchute.com/hashtag/avp-gf-recapture-destiny
-GF: Vocabulary: bitchute.com/hashtag/avpgf-vocabulary
-GF: Exercises: bitchute.com/hashtag/avpgf-exercises
- GF: Experiences / Testimonies (eg. of using the lexicon): bitchute.com/hashtag/avplexicon-experiences
-GF Activism: bitchute.com/hashtag/avpgo-free-activism
-GF: A Movement of Redemption, Community & Personal Growth: bitchute.com/hashtag/avpredemption-community
-GF: How we attract the masses, esp. Women: bitchute.com/hashtag/avpattract-ppl-women
-GF/NWG on Psychology: bitchute.com/hashtag/avpnwg-psychology
-On Finding a Life Partner: bitchute.com/hashtag/nwg-life-partner
-GF/NWG HEROES: read under bitchute.com/video/Nq8MPjpWE0vU
NWG Humor: bitchute.com/hashtag/avpnwgcomedy

Poetry: bitchute.com/hashtag/icccpoetry
Love&Truth: bitchute.com/hashtag/avplove-truth-etc
(Interested in other topics & people, & updated links?: See the 'ABOUT' section of this channel).

VIDEO SOURCE: Going Free: President Biden’s (?) H.R.1111 - Department of Peacebuilding Act: https://youtu.be/Fe9Y4Tg0aa4 (Dec 6, 2020). Times: 1:00:21-1:00:26, & 1:07:21-1:15:30, & 1:21:17-2:04:37.
Clips from this episode: bitchute.com/hashtag/nwg20-12-06
(Note: not all clips may be listed in this; if some aren't, they are very likely to be listed in one of the NWG-related links)

Feel free also to direct people to whole video collections rather than just individual videos (see the channel's 'about' section for topics).
If you want more ideas for how you can help to spread the word, see the channel mission statement text under this vid: bitchute.com/video/EOMJQf4dO9s5

JARED GEORGE LINKS: see under 'Social Media' on www.thegreatorder.com

NO WHITE GUILT LINKS:
https://nowhiteguilt.org/ (from where you should be able to find more links, e.g. for Twitter).
http://www.nowhiteguiltcollectibles.com (Store).
https://theafterparty.tv (this is where his streams will be archived in the future)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkY8CvV8WQFe87CZ
Keywords
anti-whiteministryofpeacehr 1111 department of peacebuilding act of 2019based bollardalternative voices portal
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy