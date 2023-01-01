3) The Antichrist will form a peace covenant with every nation in the world. Not true

Let's study some common misconceptions about the roles and characteristics of the Antichrist.





1) The Antichrist will be loved by everybody and hated by barely anybody.

2) The Antichrist must be born a Jew.

3) The Antichrist will form a peace covenant with "every" nation in the world.

4) The Antichrist has to be gay or celibate.

5) The Antichrist has to come from the geographical regions we call Assyria of times past. Countries like either southeastern Turkey or northern Iraq or northwestern Iran, etc.





Daniel 9:25-27

King James Version

25 Know therefore and understand, that from the going forth of the commandment to restore and to build Jerusalem unto the Messiah the Prince shall be seven weeks, and threescore and two weeks: the street shall be built again, and the wall, even in troublous times.

26 And after threescore and two weeks shall Messiah be cut off, but not for himself: and the people of the prince that shall come shall destroy the city and the sanctuary; and the end thereof shall be with a flood, and unto the end of the war desolations are determined.

27 And he shall confirm the covenant with many for one week: and in the midst of the week he shall cause the sacrifice and the oblation to cease, and for the overspreading of abominations he shall make it desolate, even until the consummation, and that determined shall be poured upon the desolate.





Isaiah 28:15

King James Version

Because ye have said, We have made a covenant with death, and with hell are we at agreement; when the overflowing scourge shall pass through, it shall not come unto us: for we have made lies our refuge, and under falsehood have we hid ourselves:





Isaiah 28:16

King James Version

Therefore thus saith the Lord GOD, Behold, I lay in Zion for a foundation a stone, a tried stone, a precious corner stone, a sure foundation: he that believeth shall not make haste.





