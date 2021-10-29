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Pfizer Is Now Putting WHAT In Their Covid-19 Children's Vaccine?! | Maryam Henein
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280 views • October 29, 2021
NOW JABBING ALL KIDS AGES 5 to 11 IN AISLE 666. As always, more questions avoided by Big Pharma! Are They Talking Through Both Sides of Their Mouth?
View more posts here: https://twitter.com/BeeLady17/status/1454114921206190088?s=20
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TRIS IS FOR KIDS
Pfizer changed their formulation for 5-11-year-old kids. They added tromethamine, a blood acid reducer that is used to stabilize people with heart attacks.
SIDE EFFECTS? Respiratory depression, IV thrombosis & more..
The request is accompanied by safety data from 1,518 BNT162b2 and 750 placebo (saline) Phase 2/3 participants 5-11 years of age in ongoing clinical study, C4591007, of which a total of 1,444 (95.1%) had safety follow-up.
In other words, they only followed up with 95.1% of the vaccinated kids. What happened to the other 74 kids? Why wouldn't they follow up with 100%? Did they produce an outcome that wasn't beneficial for Pfizer? Were they hurt?
21st century medicine is mostly a scam. For those that don't know these drug companies are free to run their trials as they see fit. They can have as many trials as they want to achieve a certain outcome. This is all above board and has been going on for decades.
Page 14 https://www.fda.gov/media/153447/download
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Ebooks: https://www.amazon.com/Maryam-Henein/e/B01JD9O0TK%3Fref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share https://www.amazon.com/Biohackers-Manual-Step-Protocol-Long-ebook/dp/B07Q1KCV7B
View more posts here: https://twitter.com/BeeLady17/status/1454114921206190088?s=20
#BreakingReport SHARE THIS
TRIS IS FOR KIDS
Pfizer changed their formulation for 5-11-year-old kids. They added tromethamine, a blood acid reducer that is used to stabilize people with heart attacks.
SIDE EFFECTS? Respiratory depression, IV thrombosis & more..
The request is accompanied by safety data from 1,518 BNT162b2 and 750 placebo (saline) Phase 2/3 participants 5-11 years of age in ongoing clinical study, C4591007, of which a total of 1,444 (95.1%) had safety follow-up.
In other words, they only followed up with 95.1% of the vaccinated kids. What happened to the other 74 kids? Why wouldn't they follow up with 100%? Did they produce an outcome that wasn't beneficial for Pfizer? Were they hurt?
21st century medicine is mostly a scam. For those that don't know these drug companies are free to run their trials as they see fit. They can have as many trials as they want to achieve a certain outcome. This is all above board and has been going on for decades.
Page 14 https://www.fda.gov/media/153447/download
Find Me Here:
▶ WEBSITES: www.honeycolony.com www.simplytransformative.com www.maryamhenein.com Recent articles: https://www.activistpost.com/tag/maryam-henein
▶ MUST-WATCH BEE DOCUMENTARY: vanishingbees.com
▶ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/maryamheneinbeelady2 ▶ BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/maryamhenein ▶ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZcEPV82QPuA0/ ▶ TELEGRAM: https://t.me/truthavengers ▶ TWITTER: https://twitter.com/BeeLady17
▶ GETTR: https://www.gettr.com/user/maryamhenein ▶ GAB: https://gab.com/LadyBee ▶ GABTV: https://trends.gab.com/user/LadyBee
▶ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-699745 ▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/maryamhenein
Ebooks: https://www.amazon.com/Maryam-Henein/e/B01JD9O0TK%3Fref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share https://www.amazon.com/Biohackers-Manual-Step-Protocol-Long-ebook/dp/B07Q1KCV7B
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